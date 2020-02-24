Schools in Kashmir reopen

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden India trip during which he will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife Melania.

Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India’s cultural potpourri during his Gujarat itinerary which is high on symbolism, especially after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston during the Indian prime minister’s visit to the US in September 2019.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine. I had committed to this trip long time back. I will be addressing a big rally,” Trump said at the White House.

The US president, who is scheduled to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 11:40 am on Monday, will participate along with Modi in roadshows on his way from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram and from there to the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, where over one lakh people are expected to be present for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages that are dotting the 22-km route of the ‘India roadshow’ in the city that has was been spruced up for Trump’s visit. Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat, Modi’s native state, have also been placed along the roads where people will greet the two leaders.

Over 10,000 police personnel, besides officials of the United States Secret Service, and personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) have been deployed for the high profile visit.

“India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” tweeted Modi.

Trump, who is the seventh US president to visit the country, too took to Twitter saying he was looking forward to being with his “great friends” in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit Indian movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Trump to the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917-1930 during India’s freedom struggle.

Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited Sabarmati Ashram in recent years.

Ashram secretary Amrut Modi said that Trump will spend 15 minutes at the place.

“Trump will visit the ‘Hriday Kunj’. If he wishes, he will spin a charkha. We will also gift him a coffee-table book, and a book containing 150 quotations of Gandhi,” the Ashram official said.

Hriday Kunj is a room on the Ashram premises where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi had lived for 12 years between 1918 and 1930.

The official said the US President would be briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha (spinning wheel) as a symbol of self-reliance.

A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.

Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform at the stadium, officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association said.

Students of various government and private schools have also been roped in to perform at cultural events and they have been practising for days, an official said.

Billboard with slogans hailing Indo-US relations like ‘the world’s oldest democracy meets the world’s largest democracy’ and ‘stronger friendship for a brighter future’, and pictures of Trump and Modi walking together, shaking hands, and waving at the crowd during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in the US last year have come up at prominent places.

The city’s civic body is leaving no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people of Gujarat.

“Hello Ahmedabad, Come,be a part of the 22 km long mega India Road Show. Lets showcase the best of Indian culture and diversity to the world. #Namaste Trump,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a tweet on Sunday

A cut-out of the 12th century ‘Kirti Toran’ (a pair of columns supporting an arch), from Modi’s hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, has also been put up outside the Ahmedabad airport to welcome Trump.

As the city was buzzing with last-minute preparations, there were some minor hiccups.

Two makeshift VVIP entry gates erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday morning, but no one was injured in both the incidents, officials said.

Trump and his entourage will fly to Agra, which is all decked up for the visit with massive billboards and American and Indian flags displayed on all major roads.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the US president on his arrival at the Kheria airport at 4:30 pm on Monday where a group of about 350 artistes will be performing.

Huge security has been deployed across the city, especially along the nearly 13-km route to be taken by Trump’s convoy from the airport to the Amarvilas hotel, and in and around the Taj.

According to the official schedule, the US president will arrive with his family at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm on Monday and spend about an hour at the famed 17th century mausoleum, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

He will then leave for Delhi for the main leg of the visit during which restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi will be held at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

The eagerly awaited tour of India is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

The nearly 36-hour-long visit by Trump is also set to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military and economic clout.

As is Ahmedbad, the Agra administration has also been busy in the last few days giving the historic city a makeover, with streets spruced up, walls adorned with thematic paintings and lawns of iconic Taj Mahal beautified.

From the Oberoi Amarvilas hotel situated near the East Gate of the Taj Mahal complex, the president, his family and members of high-level delegation accompanying him will move in eco-friendly golf carts to travel into the monument premises, officials said.

As per Supreme Court directions, petrol or diesel operated vehicles are not permitted within 500 metres of the Taj Mahal’s gate.

In the main city, old roads were repaired, road-dividers painted afresh, illegal hoardings and posters removed, and walls along the route that President Trump will take decorated with painting reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra.

Water was being sprayed regularly to ensure there is no dust.

At the Taj Mahal premises, workers cleaned the marbles and sandstones while tourists made the most of the day as travel restrictions are to come into place in the city.