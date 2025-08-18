Schools in Jammu Division to remain closed till August 19: DSEJ

Amid ongoing inclement weather conditions, the Directorate of School Education Jammu on Monday announced that all Government and private schools across the Jammu Division will continue to remain closed till Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing adverse weather and the safety concerns of students, officials said.

Meanwhile, the region has witnessed heavy rains over the past 24 hours, triggering flash floods and landslides in several districts. In Kathua, at least seven people lost their lives after being buried under debris following a massive landslide.

Rescue and relief operations have been launched by the local administration with the assistance of NDRF and SDRF teams.

Also Kishtwar district has been badly affected, with multiple rescue operations underway to evacuate stranded families. Authorities have urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel until the weather improves.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours, prompting officials to stay on high alert.