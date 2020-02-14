Latest News
SC issues notice to J&K on plea challenging Omar’s detention
The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.
A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 Pilot”s plea challenging Abdullah”s detention.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court.
Pilot had on Monday approached the top court challenging her brother”s detention under the Public Safety Act, saying the detention order was “manifestly illegal” and there was no question of him being a “threat to the maintenance of public order”.
Latest News
‘China has Coronavirus, Kashmir Has…’: PDP leader Fayaz Mir on PSA
New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir compared the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir with the coronavirus in China by claiming people were afraid to talk about both the issues.
“There is democracy in this country, but if you say anything they impose the PSA virus on you. China has coronavirus and we have this. That is why people are afraid to talk on issues in Kashmir, they are afraid of them being detained under PSA,” Mir said.
“Even as a member of Parliament, I am afraid of PSA. Who knows when the police might come and arrest me,” he added.
He further raised questions on the Centre’s announcement of panchayat elections to be held in March in Jammu-Kashmir, to fill up the posts lying vacant in the region.
“The government is confusing the people on this topic. Last year they were claiming that they had conducted urban local body and panchayat elections. They had made claims about the voting percentage, how did these vacancies then arise?” Mir said.
“Elections are usually held once every five years. But in Kashmir they are being held every three months, this reveals the condition of Kashmir. The government has on its own proven that no one participated in the elections held last year,” he alleged.
Mir also said that the delegation of foreign envoys visit to the region was a kind of “diplomatic tourism” being done by the government and said it will have no effect on the condition of the people.(ANI)
Latest News
15 days won’t make a difference: SC gives March date for plea by Omar’s Sister seeking his release
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir to file its response to a plea filed by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act.
Justice Arun Mishra gave the administration time till March 2 to file its reply to the habeas corpus plea despite strong appeals by lawyer Kapil Sibal that it was a matter of personal liberty, a fundamental right.
“You’ve waited for so long, you’ve waited for a year to file this,” Justice Mishra told Sibal, who was representing Sarah Abdullah Pilot against the detention of Omar Abdullah.
The judge did not budge when Sibal pointed out that Pilot’s petition was against Abdullah’s detention under PSA and he hadn’t waited a year. “This has nothing to do with preventive detention. This is under the PSA. This is the law.”
To this, Justice Mishra stated that if the sister could wait for such a long period, then 15 days won’t make a difference as he posted the matter for the next hearing on March.
Earlier, the court was giving the administration three weeks to file its reply, but shortened it to 15 days on Sibal’s insistence.
Latest News
Don’t panic it is not swine flu but seasonal flu: DAK
Doctors Association Kashmir(DAK) on Friday said a considerable rise in flu-like illness (FLI) has been observed, particularly among the children saying that the flu like symptoms shouldn’t be mistaken for swine flu.
In a statement issued here, President DAK Dr Suhail Naik appealed people not to panic and don’t pay heeds to any rumours as this is only a seasonal flu and not swine flu.
“The seasonal flu, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract caused by an influenza B virus. Symptoms can include fever, headache, runny nose, sore throat, or cough and chest congestion,” he said.
Dr Naik, who is a consultant paediatrician, said every year in winters, Kashmir witnesses outbreaks of the flu, known as seasonal flu.
“Flu season generally occurs during the fall-winter and early spring and is usually self-limiting and non-fatal. The current peak in seasonal flu may take peak when schools will open after long winter break as this viral infection easily spreads from child to child,” he said.
He said this seasonal flu is mainly due to the influenza-B virus as good number of children are developing muscle weakness due to viral myositis which is typical feature of the influenza B virus.
Dr Owais H Dar, General Secretary, DAK said that the number of patients who have tested positive for swine flu are within the accepted statistical range and there seems no impending threat of virus to turn into epidemic as temperatures in the valley are improving gradually.
“People are advised to take rest, take lot of hot fluids, soups to kids and need-based paracetamol,” he said.
Dar said there are some patients who are at higher risk of developing complications due to the flu.
“They are young children less than one year, pregnant ladies and persons suffering from any long term chronic ailment with immune compromise,” he said.
The doctor’s body has also welcomed the government move of setting up of first high-tech N1H1 laboratory for molecular diagnosis of swine flu cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
