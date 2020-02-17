Latest News
SC directs Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army within 3 months
New Delhi, February 17: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months, terming the Centre’s argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts “disturbing”.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said there would not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.
It said women officers in the past had brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.
The top court said despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre showed scant regard in implementing the directive in the past one decade.
It said engagement of women officers in the Army had been an evolutionary process and the Union of India should have acted in accordance with the Delhi High Court judgment when there was no stay on it.
“There is no reason and justification for the Union of India not to act as per the Delhi High Court verdict. On September 2, 2011, the Supreme Court had clarified this aspect and said there is no stay on the high court verdict. Despite that scant regard has been paid to the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the order of the Supreme Court as well,” the bench said.
The bench said it is of the opinion that physiological features of women had no effect in granting permanent commission and they had to be given equal opportunity on par with their male counterparts in the armed forces.
The top court said even after 70 years of post-colonial era, there is a need for change in mindset with regard to giving equal opportunity to women officers in the Army.
It said the Centre’s submission of physiological limitation is based on flawed notion and there is no constitutional basis to deny them equal opportunity.
It said women officers had brought laurels to the country and several gallantry, sena medals and UN Peace Keeping awards for their contribution in armed forces and to cast aspersion on them on the basis of physiological features is wrong as based on fallacy.
The bench, however, clarified that deployment of women officers in combat role is a matter of policy as held by the Delhi High Court and the competent authority had to look into it.
The top court said permanent commission could be given to the women officers in the Army irrespective of their tenure of service.
British MP who leads Kashmir group denied entry to India
New Delhi: Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying aide.
Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir, was unable to clear customs after her valid Indian visa was rejected, the aide, Harpreet Upal, told The Associated Press.
Abrahams and Upal arrived at the airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai at 9am. Upal said the immigration officials did not cite any reason for denying Abrahams entry and revoking her visa, a copy of which, valid until October 2020, was shared with the AP. A spokesman for India’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment.
Abrahams has been a member of Parliament since 2011 and was on a two-day personal trip to India, she said in a statement.
“I tried to establish why the visa had been revoked and if I could get a ‘visa on arrival’ but no one seemed to know,” she said in the statement. “Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened. So now I am just waiting to be deported … unless the Indian Government has a change of heart. I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends.”
Abrahams has been an outspoken critic of the government’s move last August stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and demoting it from a state to a Union Territory.
Shortly after the changes to Kashmir’s status were passed by Parliament, Abrahams wrote a letter to India’s High Commissioner to the UK, saying the action “betrays the trust of the people” of Kashmir.
India took more than 20 foreign diplomats on a visit to Kashmir last week, the second such trip Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has organised in six months. (AP)
Centre mulling creation of dedicated theatre command for J&K: Rawat
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday, spelt the plans to create a Peninsula Command for the Indian Navy and said that the same would stretch from Sir Creek area in the west to Sundarbans in the east.
Rawat also hinted at having a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre, the shape of which would be finalised later. “We are also working on separate joint commands for logistics and training,” he said.
The former army chief who was elevated to the post of CDS and has been tasked to achieve an integration between the three services said that a study has been ordered to place all the air defence (AD) assets under a unified Air Defence Command.
“Our plan is to create a Peninsula Command with Navy’s Eastern and Western Command under it. The area of the Command is planned to start from Sir Creek area in west and Sunderbans in east and downwards,” Rawat said in New Delhi.
According to the CDS, a study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks.
Rawat, who had earlier spelt plans to restructure the existing commands of the Indian Army, said that the ‘theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022’. “The shape of different theatre commands would be clear after the studies to be ordered in this regard are completed,” he said.
Rawat’s statements assume importance, given that he had hinted at moving towards a theatre-based command structure such as the US. Speaking at the Times Now summit last week, Rawat had also underlined the importance of combining the air defence (AD) assets of the country under the IAF. While he has not given any specific timelines for the creation of Air Defence Command as well as Peninsula Command for the Indian Navy, his comments could mean that South Block has begun thinking on restructuring for an integration of the three services.
It may be noted that the Indian Navy currently has two operational commands – Eastern Command, headquartered in Mumbai and Western Command, with its HQ at Visakhapatnam. A third command, the Kochi-based training command focus on training Navy’s personnel for combat duties.
Similarly, the air defence assets of the three services are currently under respective arms of the Navy, Army and the IAF. A unified AD command could mean enhancement of AD assets for a more effective response to incoming threats from the enemies.
Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir re-arrested in Bengaluru
Hubballi: The three Kashmiri engineering students at a college here facing sedition charges were arrested again on Monday after protests broke out against the police for releasing them on execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.
The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.
They were let off on Sunday execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.
“They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.
The police had come under severe criticism for releasing the youths on Sunday.
According to police sources, they were apprehended in this morning and taken to court.
The action came after members of right wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.
Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who criticised the police for releasing the youth who allegedly “demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack.”
Police sources said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to the police officials about the case.
