Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has removed 70 percent of unwanted lilies from Dal lake.

Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has set December deadline for removing all lily infestation.

Vice Chairman of LCMA Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor that the process of removing unwanted lilies had started in 2020.

“At that time, it was estimated that 6.5 SqKm of the lake was infested with lilies. So far we have extracted lilies from 5.5 SqKm. There is a small portion left now. It will be cleared soon,” he said.

Bhat said patches at Char Chinari and Haztabal are left, which will be completed by the end of December.

“There is a little patch of about 0.5 SqKm left at Char Chinari, which will be completed by the end of November. In Sofi Mohalla, Hazratbal 0.2 SqKm area is infested with lilies. By the end of December, we will clear the lake from all the exotic infestation,” he said.

Earlier, the LCMA had set a target of completing the extraction by October. However, the deadline could not be met.

The vice chairman said the process of extraction of lilies manually.

“We have deployed teams, which are extracting lilies manually. The motive is to restore the beauty of the lake and improve its water quality,” he said.

Pertinently, the government has been working hard to remove lilies from Dal Lake. Ground teams have been instructed to speed up the work and ensure the rejuvenation of the lake. In addition, STPs are being installed to treat the sewer before it discharges into the lake.

Bhat said the LCMA, simultaneously, has begun the restoration of navigation channels. He said at least 20 navigation channels of Dal Lake are to be restored.

“Installing STPs and arresting the discharge of sewage into the Lake has been prioritized. So far we have identified sewerage gaps,” he said.

According to the 2020 report of the J&K Pollution Control Board, Srinagar city generates 201 million liters of sewage daily. However, only 53.8 million liters can be treated from the existing resources. Around 73 percent of the 201 million liters of sewage generated in the city goes into Dal Lake or Jhelum.

Jammu and Kashmir government launched the `Save Dal Project’ in 2005 to conserve the lake. However, the health of the water body is still a matter of concern.