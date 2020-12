Srinagar: Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor have been detained on Monday ahead of DDC election results.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said,“Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj.”