SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested seven drug peddlers including a sarpanch in Baramulla, Budgam and Kulgam on Wednesday and recovered contraband substances and psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad-JKPS assisted by In-charge PP Delina PSI Showkat Ahmad, at a checkpoint established near Hyundai Showroom Rawathpora Delina intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration No. DL4CNB-9313 with four person on board. They have been identified as Majid Ahmad Sheikh son of Javaid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Muqaam Rajwara Handwara, Farooq Ahmad Malik (Sarpanch Singhpora) son of Ghulam Hassan Malik resident of Singhpora Pattan, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan & Faisal Ahmad Wani son of Zahoor Ahmad Wani resident of Wani Mohalla Pattan. During checking, 40 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

At another instance, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali-JKPS, assisted by DySP Prob Kubra Nazir arrested a drug peddler at Bimyar Boniyar. During search, officers were able to recover 35 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Shah son of Lateef Ahmad Shah resident of Pehlipora. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Magam at a checkpoint established near Sehpora Bridge intercepted 02 suspicious persons, who tried to flee from the spot were apprehended by the alert police party. During search, 50 grams of Charas and 240 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shafaat Ramzan Ganaie @ Danish son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie and Adil Ahmad Ganaie son of Ali Mohammad Ganaie residents of Hanjibugh Magam. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

In Kulgam, a police party of Police station Qazigund headed by SHO PS Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Bonigam intercepted a suspicious person carrying a gunny bag. During search, 04Kgs of charas was recovered from the said bag. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Reshi S/O Bashir Ahmad Reshi R/O Nawa Bonigam, Qazigund. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a police party from Police Station Kund led by PS SHO Kund at a checkpoint established at Razloo crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Rahil Ahmad Shah son of Mohammad Afzal Shah resident of Churat. During search, 05 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation is in progress.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.