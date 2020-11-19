Salman Khan self-isolates after staff members test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai : Actor Salman Khan’s driver and two members of his household staff have tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports. Pinkvilla stated in a report that the actor has isolated himself after this.

According to reports, grand celebration that was planned for the wedding anniversary of Salim Khan and Salma Khan have been called off.

On the workfront, Salman had begun shooting for season 14 of reality show Bigg Boss. He had also resumed shoot of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

During the nationwide lockdown, the actor stayed at his farmhouse in Panvel. He and his friends had gone there to spend a few days with friends, and ended up living there for several months after the lockdown was announced. He shared videos requesting people to stay at home and stay safe during the pandemic. He also shared videos of his regular activities at the farmhouse, including farming and horseriding.

