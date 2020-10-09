Roshni Act unconstitutional, all allotments void: HC

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into the Rs 25,000 crore Roshni land scam. At the same time, the Roshni Act has been declared unconstitutional and all allotments held void.

The order says that the CBI will have to file the status report in the court every 8th week. At the same time, investigations will also be conducted against the officers whose services have been encroached upon.

The PIL filed six years ago said that the Anti Corruption Bureau probing the case is not able to bring the culprits behind bars, so it should be impartially investigated by the CBI, as many influential people of Jammu and Kashmir including some top politicians, police officers, administrative officers and land mafia were involved.

Advocate Ankur Sharma in his PIL has alleged illegal occupation of twenty lakh Kanal state land and selling such land at peanuts price under the garb of the Roshni Act.

In March this year, the High Court had said it would look into the plea for a probe by CBI into “scam” after perusal of status reports to be filed by various government functionaries.

Advocate Ankur Sharma submitted there was much delay in the investigation for the last six years and the time was ripe for handing over the case to the CBI for investigation.

The culprits include several ministers, MLAs, politicians, bureaucrats, and land mafia.