Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to European football after his contract in Saudi Arabia is up in two years.

Garcia, who has managed in Europe himself, has said that there is no chance that Ronaldo finishes his career with his new club. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League is the first time the legendary striker has played football outside of Europe. Garcia claims that Ronaldo, 37, will return to Europe to finish his career.

Ronaldo’s contract was terminated part-way through the World Cup in Qatar and shortly after the tournament finished, he announced he was going to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The news caught many by surprise as Ronaldo had told Morgan in the interview in December that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.

His two-year deal is worth a reported £173 million per year. The Portuguese forward is the highest-paid athlete in the world. He left Manchester United in November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.