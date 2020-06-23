Resolve all pending Army land cases at the earliest: Div Com Jammu to DCs

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, Tuesday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners to review the status of land acquisition, requisition cases of Army.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sub Divisional Magistrate Khour, Senior Army Officers and other concerned while Deputy Commissioner Samba and Kathua along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to an official statement, the DCs apprised the Div Com of present status of land requisition and acquisition cases in their respective districts. It was informed that most of the cases have been resolved in the districts while other pending cases are being processed.

“The Div Com sought case wise details of land acquisition, requisition cases and asked the DCs for resolving all the pending land acquisition and requisition cases of Army at the earliest,” the statement read.

DIPR Photo

The meeting in Jammu comes days after a similar meeting by Ganderbal DC where the Army had accused some government departments in Kashmir of “encroaching” defense land in the central Kashmir’s district.