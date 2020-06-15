Relief for Kashmir youth: SRO 202 not applicable to fresh appointments, probation period reduced for existing employees

Srinagar: In a major relief to the unemployed youth in Kashmir, the J&K government has decided to set apart SRO 202 in appointments to government posts.

Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh announced the news on Twitter: “LG #JammuAndKashmir Sh Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response.”

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal too announced the decision on Twitter.

“Administrative Council chaired by LG Sh. G C Murmu takes historic decision. No fresh appointments under SRO202. Probation period of old appointees reduced from 5 to 2 years. Massive step toward employee welfare,” he tweeted

Under the SRO 202, during the period of first five years, the government appointee was only entitled to the minimum of scale of pay along with the grade pay applicable to the post against which he or she was appointed.

And further, every appointee had to complete five years period on probation to be entitled to fixation of pay in the time-scale of pay applicable to the post against which he or she was appointed.

This rule was enacted in J&K under the regime of the PDP-BJP coalition amid much opposition from the social and civil society groups.