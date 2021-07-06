Ready to appear before UP police but need assurance I won’t be arrested: Twitter India Head tells Court

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has told the Karnataka High Court he is ready to appear before police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad within 24 hours, so long as they provide an undertaking he will not be arrested.

Maheshwari – a resident of Bengaluru, and who was summoned to UP for questioning over tweets about the assault of a Muslim man in Ghaziabad – approached the Karnataka High Court last month to challenge the summons and was granted temporary protection from arrest.

The UP Police Tuesday told the High Court “We don’t want to arrest Manish Maheshwari… we just need his co-operation in the investigation.”