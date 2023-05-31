Ranveer Singh has signed for representation with Hollywood talent agency WME, which will look at “all areas globally,” Deadline reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer will be represented by WME on a global level. He will also continue to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network. Reportedly, the WME represents Hollywood celebs like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Christian Bale, Matt Damon and others. Apart from making it big in the industry, Ranveer has managed to mark his presence on International platforms too. He has partnered with a lot of brands including the NBA. Recently, Ranveer was seen making heads turn as he attended the launch of Tiffany’s flagship store in New York City. The actor was seen gracing the event which was also attended by celebs like Florence Pugh and singer Jimin of BTS.

In 2021, WME had also signed Alia Bhatt, who will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone for Netflix. The agency had also signed The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav previously. Recently, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli both signed with Hollywood agencies.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which failed to attract the audience to theatres. Next, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.