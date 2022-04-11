Srinagar: Meteorological Centre Kashmir has issued a five-day adverse weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, asking farmers to suspend agricultural operations during this period.



“As of now, a feeble Western Disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon),” the Department said in its advisory.



“Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds most likely to occur during the night of April 12 (night) to April 13 (forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till April 14 (Forenoon).



“The system will most likely concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir Division and few stations of Jammu Division.



“Chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied Awith gusty winds most likely to occur over isolated places of both the Divisions during April 12 (night).



“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields during the above period,” the advisory added.

ADVERTISEMENT