Rain Drenches J&K, More Showers Forecast Until March 31

Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman forecast more till end of this month. Also night temperature recorded an increase across the valley on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today, Pahalgam received 4.4mm followed by Gulmarg (3.4mm), Banihal (2.6mm), Qazigund (1.6mm), Bhaderwah (1.2mm), Batote (0.7mm), Kokernag & Jammu (0.6mm)and Srinagar (0.1mm).

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.8°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.7°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.8°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.0°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.1°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 9.5°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.8°C and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.2°C, Batote 12.1°C and Bhaderwah 10.8°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain (in plains)/snow (higher reaches) at many places during the next 24 hours.

The MeT official said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (upper reaches) is expected at most places during March 29 evening to March 30th night.

On March 31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. Generally dry weather has been forecast thereafter. (GNS)

