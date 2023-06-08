Srinagar, Jun 08: The authorities on Thursday nominated two senior officers as nodal officers for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, which will commence from July 01.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an order, Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and Dr Piyush Singla, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department have been nominated as nodal officers.

As per the order Dr Raghav Langer has been nominated as nodal officer for Baltal Axis and Dr Piyush Singla for Pahalgam Axis.

“The officers shall closely monitor and liaison with all concerned agencies involved in the conduct of Amarnath Yatra2023, and shall report to Chief Executive Officer Amarnath Shrine Board on regular basis,” reads the order—(KNO)