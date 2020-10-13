Punjab farmers ‘Rail Roko’ hit fuel supply in J&K, several filling stations run dry

By Minzah Mehraj

Srinagar: The valley is fast running out of fuel as farmers’ rail blockade in Punjab has several hit the supply lines in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farmers in Punjab have launched a rail roko andloan to protest against the recently passed farm bills.

According to the official communiqué of Indian Oil Corporation, the movement of petrol and diesel through railway wagons has been affected due to the ongoing blockade in Punjab for the last one week.

“The supplies have been rushed to J&K to ease the fuel availability,” said Harish Gupta, Senior Manager (Corporate communications), Indian Oil Corporation, Northern Region.

He said that the road movement of petroleum products has been organized from its supply locations at Jalandhar, Una, Ambala, and Bathinda to cater to the demand in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “The road movement of products will continue until the situation normalizes,” Gupta said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang Pole told The Kashmir Monitor that due to farmers’ agitation, fuel supplies through the railway network have been affected. “However there is no impact on the supplies though roads. We are trying to maintain the stock position,” he said.

Several fuel stations in the city are running dry. Owners have put up “no petrol” signboards outside the fuel stations. “I visited a fuel station near Iqbal Sabzi Mandi, but the owner had put up a kno petrol signboard”, said Junaid Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar.

Residents of Anantnag too complained about fuel stations running dry. More than 15 filling stations have been shut as they have not received any supply for the last few days.