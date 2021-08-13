‘Pumping iron’: Of fitness fetish, steroid abuse, and mushrooming gyms

There was a time when gyms were associated with only bodybuilding or power-lifting in Kashmir. Only those who were interested in getting big and lifting heavy weights would go to the gyms. There was no concept of getting fit or losing fat through weight training and only the young males wishing to build big muscles would visit the gyms. However, during the past few years, gyms have mushroomed all across the Kashmir valley. One can come across gyms in every locality. On top of that, both males and females of all age groups can be spotted in the gyms. Even members of the elderly and retired population, both men and women, are visiting the gyms to stay in shape and be fit. This was not the case a decade ago. Going to the gyms to stay fit is definitely a good sign as cases of obesity and hypertension and several other problems caused by junk food addiction and a sedentary lifestyle too are on a rise. While middle-aged and elderly people go to the gyms to stay fit and by and large achieve good results once they train regularly, the same is not the case with the younger lot. Unfortunately, in the process of achieving quick gains, youth are developing health problems instead of getting healthier. Ideally, a person should become fitter after gymming but the opposite happens.

Though several gyms have qualified coaches, who also have good knowledge about protein and other supplements, many others are self-styled. These self-styled and non-certified coaches have not received any formal training and recommend supplements and even steroids based on their personal experiences. While the excessive use of protein-based and other supplements by gym-goers is a debatable topic, the use of steroids in competitive bodybuilding is an open secret. At the same time, many mistake powdered supplements for steroids. Supplements may be safe if taken after proper consultations with a trained coach and nutritionist but steroids have long-term side effects. Unfortunately, one can buy any drug here without a prescription in Kashmir. For example, a Nandrolone injection that is used to treat diseases like cancers is among the most common drug abused by bodybuilders. There are other drugs too that increase testosterone and are abused. Even an antibiotic has to be given after the doctor’s prescription but who buys it with one? Several unscrupulous and unqualified coaches or persons tell youngsters to take steroids in the form of tablets or injections. These synthetic drugs do help in building muscle and size quickly when coupled with weight training but have serious side effects. It can cause organ failure in the long run. These drugs usually damage the kidney and liver. People who take steroids also develop ‘roid rage’ that causes aggressive behavior. These drugs are abused everywhere and outside Jammu and Kashmir too. Abuse of drugs to increase muscle size has even caused deaths on occasions. More, unfortunately, there seems to be no check on the rampant abuse of steroids among the youth looking to have big and muscular bodies in little time.

Now that the gyms have mushroomed, it is the duty of the authorities to not only register the gyms but also ensure that only qualified people run these fitness centers. Weight training has got immense benefits for both men and women but can cause a lot of damage if not done under proper guidance. In the process of getting fit, a person can develop health-related complications if weight training is done without guidance from experts. Weight training also needs to be coupled with a proper diet. Therefore, the authorities have to ensure that the private gyms have qualified coaches and nutritionists. And people wishing to go to the gyms too should check if the coach at their fitness center is qualified. Before choosing a gym, they should ask the owner of the trainer about his/ her qualification and if he/ she has done any certified course in fitness. Women and the elderly need to be extra vigilant and should not feel shy to ask the coaches about their qualifications before they start training with weights. Though all trainers may not be that qualified, gym-goers need to check if the head coach has the required qualifications. In fact, a qualified coach will also dispel the myths about weight training among people. There is a wrong notion that mere entry into a gym will turn people into ‘monsters’ once they start training. A qualified trainer can also dispel the myths surrounding whey protein supplements that are considered safe if used under proper guidance.

Moreover, in the time of Covid, the authorities need to be extra vigilant while dealing with the gyms. The gyms are mostly closed doors and crowded and are counted among the places where there is a high risk of contacting Covid. The gym owners too need to ensure that their staff and members are vaccinated. Un-vaccinated people should not be allowed entry into the gyms. The gym equipment too need to be sanitized frequently. Gym owners should understand that they are risking their own lives and that of their family members too in case they allow unvaccinated people entry into the gyms. At the same time, people should completely avoid going to the gyms if they have a cold or a cough in the present circumstances. They can return to the gym once their health improves.

