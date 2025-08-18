Public Accounts Committee reviews Audit Paras of PWD

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 18: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today convened a meeting at the Assembly Complex, Srinagar, to review the audit paras pertaining to the Public Works Department (PWD).

The meeting was chaired by PAC Chairman Sham Lal Sharma and attended by members including Mubarak Gul, Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi), Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, Javid Hassan Baig, Sajad Shaheen and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan.

The Committee undertook a detailed examination of Audit Paras 4.8 (2000–01), 4.7 (2001–02) and 3.20 to 3.23 (2016–17) pertaining to the PWD (R&B) Department.

The members discussed key issues including rational and timely fund allocation, geo-tagging, technical and administrative approvals, preparation of DPRs, forest clearance, tendering and e-tendering processes besides adherence to financial code formalities.

The Chairman stressed the need for strengthening the road network and upgrading infrastructure across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that better connectivity is a basic requirement for the people and underscored the importance of strict monitoring to ensure quality control in project execution.

The Committee called for timely completion of projects, immediate attention to the maintenance of damaged roads for public convenience and timely tendering to fully utilize the working season in Kashmir. It also directed that the pending works be expedited and completed within stipulated timeframes.

The Chairman further instructed that accountability be fixed on officers for delays in project execution. He sought a comprehensive report on violations of financial codes and irregularities in fund allocation.

Underscoring the vital role of the PWD, the Chairman stressed greater transparency, accountability and seriousness in its functioning. He reiterated the PAC’s mandate to promote transparency, fiscal discipline and accountability in governance.

The meeting was attended by Principal Accountant General J&K, K. P. Yadaw; Principal Secretary PWD, Anil Kumar Singh; Secretary Legislative Assembly; Director General Accounts and Treasuries; Director Planning and Finance; Chief Engineers and other senior officers.