PSO of PDP leader shot at by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen attacked a Personal Security Officer of a PDP leader at Natipora area of Srinagar leaving him critically injured, officials said.

A police official said that unidentified gunmen fired at Manzoor Ahmed Belt number 328, a selection grade constable, at Natipora leaving him critically injured. “He was guarding PDP leader Pervez Ahmed,” he said.

Sources said that Manzoor had gone to the market to buy milk and he was shot at near the entry gate of the PDP leader Pervez. “Manzoor has been shifted to SMHS hospital.

He received gunshot wounds in his belly,” they said, adding that the injured has been shifted to Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar.

PDP spokesman Suhail Buhkari said that Pervez Ahmed is the senior party leader who is a protected person as well. “We are confirming what actually has happened,” he said,(KNO)