SRINAGAR: In a heartfelt departure, the outgoing Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla on Thursday expressed his deep love for the institution as he gracefully stepped down from his position on January 09.

“I am leaving with a heavy heart, but also with immense satisfaction. Srinagar is a stunning campus filled with talented and enthusiastic people. It was an honour to work alongside them, and their unwavering support during challenging times means the world to me,” he said in a message.

Prof. Yedla expressed gratitude to the NIT Srinagar community and offered heartfelt wishes for its continued success under the leadership of the new Director, Prof. Ravindranath.

“While I move on, the positive changes we initiated together will hopefully leave a lasting mark. I wish each one of you at NIT Srinagar happiness and great accomplishments in the years to come,” he added.

The departing Director received a heartfelt farewell from the NIT Srinagar administration. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Registrar Prof. Aatikur Rehman, senior faculty members, and administrative staff at the campus.