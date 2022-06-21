Meta will launch a digital clothing store for users to dress up their avatars in the Metaverse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Verge reported that the store will have a wide range of collections from top designer brands available.

The first set of designers in the initial phase include Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne. For now, the costume collection has three options; a motocross outfit, a logo hoodie, and suits. With time, more brands and collections will be added to the store.

Talking about the new venture Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy”.

According to The Verge, Meta did not create any hype around the new venture despite the involvement of big names. Moreover, it has not given any details regarding the timeline of the launch.