Possibility of light rain, snow on higher reaches of J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Places like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zojila and Banihal may receive “half foot” of snow even as light rains or snow has been predicted across Jammu and Kashmir till the end of this month.

Sonam Lotus, Director Meteorological Department here, said that on February 25, there is possibility of light rain/snow on higher reaches at scattered places of J&K.

Widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorm (hail in Jammu region) and snow on higher reaches has been forecast on February 26.

“On February 27, there is possibility of light rain/snow on higher reaches at scattered places of J&K while there is possibility of isolated light rain or snow on February 28, “ he said, adding, “Places like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zojila,Banihal Top may receive half foot of snow.” The predictability is more than 70%, he said.

Meanwhile, a meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night.

The temperature was 5.9 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar where 0.2mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6°C against 2.2°C on the previous night while the gateway town of J&K had 1.8mm of rainfall during the time. The mercury settled at 3.2°C at Pahalgam against minus 0.1°C on the earlier night while the famous health resort had 3.4mm of rainfall during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and had a rainfall in traces.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.2°C in Kupwara against 3.8°C on the previous night even as the northern Kashmir district recorded rainfall of 1.6mm during the time, he said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 0.0°C earlier night and recorded fresh rain/snow of 0.4mm during the time, the official said. (GNS)