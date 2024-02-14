Positive Message

Stage is set for the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games 2024 scheduled to be held February 21 to 25 at North Kashmir’s famous ski resort Gulmarg. As Gulmarg is gradually emerging as the winter sports capital of India, the conduct of Khelo India Winter Games serves as a proof that J&K has established such kinds of facilities by which it can organise a grand event like this. The event is poised to significantly benefit the region and showcase the potential of Kashmir as a hub for winter sports. Firstly, the Khelo India Winter Games provide a platform to highlight the natural beauty and sporting infrastructure of Gulmarg on a national scale. Moreover, the event is bound to attract international attention as well. With participants and spectators coming from various parts of the country, the event offers exposure to the region’s unique offerings, including its snow-covered slopes and facilities for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities. Therefore, the successful conduct of Khelo India Winter Games will encourage the conduct of bigger events like this in Gulmarg in the coming years. This exposure can lead to increased tourism and investment in the area, boosting the local economy. Secondly, hosting the Winter Games at Gulmarg promotes sports culture and encourages the participation of local youth in winter sports. The event serves as a catalyst for talent identification and development, providing aspiring athletes from Kashmir and neighboring regions with opportunities to showcase their skills and compete at a higher level. This can lead to the nurturing of a new generation of winter sports champions from the region. Moreover, the Khelo India Winter Games contribute to the overall development of Gulmarg’s sports infrastructure. As the venue prepares to host the event, there is a focus on upgrading facilities, ensuring safety measures, and enhancing the overall experience for participants and spectators alike. This investment in infrastructure leaves a lasting legacy for the local community, benefiting not only athletes but also residents and tourists who visit the area for recreational purposes. Furthermore, the Winter Games serve as a testament to the peaceful and hospitable environment of Kashmir. By hosting a prestigious national event like Khelo India, Gulmarg sends a positive message to the rest of the country and the world. It sends out a message that Kashmir valley is a safe and welcoming destination for sports enthusiasts and travelers alike. This can help dispel misconceptions and stereotypes about Kashmir and help in attracting more visitors especially from abroad and promoting cultural exchange. In essence, the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg present a multitude of opportunities for the region. From promoting tourism and economic growth to encouraging sports talent and enhancing infrastructure, the event has the potential to leave a lasting impact on Kashmir’s winter sports landscape and position Gulmarg as a premier destination for enthusiasts and athletes from around the globe. Therefore, the authorities and private stakeholders should launch a dedicated campaign especially on social media for the promotion of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024.