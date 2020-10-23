Pompeo- Esper to visit India for 2+2 talks on Oct 26-27

New Delhi: The third edition of 2+2 ministerial meeting between India and the United States will be held in New Delhi next week, the US said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper will visit India next week for the in-person dialogue, with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh on October 26-27 in Delhi. ]

“Secretary Pompeo and I will be there next week. It’s our second two plus two with the Indians, the third ever for the United States and India and it’s very important,” Secretary Esper said during a webinar organised by The Atlantic Council think-tank on Tuesday. Also Read – US Hopes For Peaceful Resolution of India-China Tension: Mike Pompeo

“India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century, and look it’s the world’s largest democracy, a very capable country, very talented people, and they face off every day, the Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that line of actual control,” he added.

An official announcement with detailed itinerary of the meeting and agenda is expected shortly.