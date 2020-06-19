PM Modi to hold all-party meeting on Ladakh face-off today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on the India-China border face-off on Friday. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the Monday night brawl and 19 others have been injured.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had tweeted on Wednesday.

20 parties will attend the virtual meeting in which home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will also be present. The defence minister had personally called and invited all leaders on behalf of PM Modi on Thursday.