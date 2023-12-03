New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night hailed a “historic and unprecedented” victory after the BJP won three of four state elections. The party inflicted a crushing defeat on the Congress as it retained Madhya Pradesh and then flipped Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – both ruled by its fierce rival.

“Today’s victory is historic and unprecedented… today, sabka sath, sabka vikas bhavna has won… today, the call for a ‘developed India’ has won… today, atmanirbhar India’s sankalp has won, the vichar of the oppressed has won… today, honesty and good governance has won,” the Prime Minister declared.