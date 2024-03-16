PM Modi releases campaign song ‘Mai Modi Ka Parivar Hun’ ahead of LS polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a campaign song titled, ‘Mai Modi ka parivar hun’, showcasing his commitment to all.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared the video and wrote, “Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar (My India, my family).”

The campaign song ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar hu’ described how India’s situation has become better after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

The three-minute, 13-second long video portrays the PM with beneficiaries of government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Har Ghar Nal Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana among others.

The campaign song was released hours ahead of the announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission.

The dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm

In a post on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI”.

Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.

On March 4, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, added the “Modi ka Parivar” slogan to their handles on the social media platform X.

Previously, in 2019, following the Prime Minister’s “Chowkidar” slogan, BJP leaders, as well as members of the general public, had appended “Main Bhi Chowkidar” to their names.

The BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

