The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued new guidelines for pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah during Ramadan, Gulf News reported..

The ministry retreated recently that pilgrims are no longer allowed to repeat Umrah and can only perform it once during the holy month. This move is to ensure that all pilgrims who wish to perform Umrah during Ramadan have the opportunity to do so with ease and comfort.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of obtaining a permit from the Nusuk app to perform Umrah and adhering to the specified time. Pilgrims can delete their appointment via the app before entering the permit time and can issue a new permit if they wish to change the date. However, there is no feature to amend the Umrah date.

The Ministry said that Umrah permits are available for Saudi citizens, residents, and foreigners with an active visa. Interested individuals are urged to obtain their permits early through Nusuk app and follow the specified date to perform their Umrah. The Nusuk app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Furthermore, those coming from abroad must ensure that they do not have COVID-19 or have been in contact with an infected person, as the ministry is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Umrah pilgrims.