Perfect score: Class X students of lesser-known schools bag laurels in Kashmir

Srinagar: Students from humble backgrounds, who studied at lesser-known schools of remote areas in the Kashmir valley made their presence felt by scoring full marks in Class X exams.

The residences of the Class X toppers wore a festive look with kith and kin pouring in to congratulate them after the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the results on Friday morning.

Tabasum Gulzar, a student of Public High School Watlar in Ganderbal district, said she was elated over having scored full marks in the exams and studying in the pandemic was no easy job.

“I thank Allah and then the teachers of my school and parents. I received a lot of support from my parents. The teachers too were supportive as studying during a period when we could not have regular classes was difficult. I called them whenever I needed help and the teachers would always help and guide me,” Tabasum told The Kashmir Monitor over the phone.

She said she had studied ‘round the clock’ and wanted to be a doctor.

“I studied round the clock as it was my aim to score full marks. I want to become a doctor and serve people,” she said.

Tabasum’s father Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, who is head constable in the police department, thanked teachers of Public High School Watlar.

“We first thank Allah and then the staff at Public High School Watlar. My daughter worked very hard too as studying during the pandemic was not easy in the absence of offline classes,” he said.

Another student who also scored full marks, Saqib Raheem from Handew village, Imamsahib in Shopian district, too thanked his school teachers and said the best is yet to come.

“I thank Allah and then the teachers of my Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani School. I especially thank our school principal Fayaz Sheikh sir and also Pioneer Academy of Sciences. Also, I would like to thank my entire family and village….they all motivated me to work hard…the best is yet to come,” Saqib told reporters.

He said those who did not get good marks should not lose heart and ‘work harder so you get more marks’.

Rounaq Dilshad, student of Shah Rasool Memorial (SRM) Welkin Higher Secondary School, Sopore said she was not expecting to get full marks.

“I had hopes of getting good marks but I did not know that I would get 500 out of 500. Now, I feel proud and I am excited. First I want to thank Allah, then parents and SRM Welkin,” said Rounaq from Hardushiva Zaingair, Sopore in Baramulla district.