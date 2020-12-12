People in J&K trust Modi like Vajpayee: Anurag Thakur

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday claimed that Narendra Modi has won the confidence of the people of J&K just like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, if people trust anyone, it is Narendra Modi. His faith among people has increased. Taking forward, ‘Insaniyat Jamhooriyat aur Kashmiriyat’, he (Modi) has started a new wave of development in J&K. There has been no stone pelting in the last one and half year. Other incidents too have decreased….This will take J&K to new heights of development,” Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

He further said the abrogation of Article 370 had encouraged the young leadership to come forward.

“There were not many avenues for the young leadership but after the abrogation of Article 370, avenues for youth were created. They were given a chance by Modi to come forward. We can say democracy has triumphed as people participated in large numbers in the District Development Council (DDC) polls,” he said.

Later, addressing a gathering in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Singh said the DDCs and Panchayats will empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now, common people have been empowered by the Narendra Modi government….people were suppressed during the past 70 years in the region. Three-tier system was not functioning well,” he said.

“Some were creating fear and panic among people….if they will vote during elections, they will be targeted by bullets and grenades but people have sent a clear message to the world as they believe in Indian democracy. People want young leaders and have rejected the traditional, dynastical politicians Muftis and Abdullahs as they have exploited Jammu and Kashmir from the past 70 years,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP senior leader and national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the BJP was committed to the development and ‘Gupkar Gang’ had created ‘mistrust’ among the people.

“People are voting for development and have rejected the traditional parties who deceived them over the past seven decades. It is unfortunate that Gupkar Gang leaders are misleading people on fake promises,” he said.