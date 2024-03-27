Patwari among 2 arrested by CBI for accepting bribe 

Srinagar, Mar 26: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday arrested a Patwari of Samba and his associate, Chowkidar, Halqa Nanga, in a case related to accepting a bribe from the complainant.

A CBI spokesman said that a case was registered against the said Patwari on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing Girdawari of land owned by him.

“CBI laid a trap and during the trap proceedings, the accused asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to his associate, a Chowkidar, Halqa Nanga, District Samba (J&K). Both the accused were apprehended during the transaction of a bribe of Rs. 9,000/-. Searches are being conducted at the residential premises of the accused,” the spokesman said.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu on 27-03-2024, the spokesman added.