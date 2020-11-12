Parties practising dynastic politics present from Kashmir to Kanyakumari: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the verdict in Bihar elections and bypolls is due to the development record of NDA, even as he underlined that no stone will be left unturned for the welfare of the people under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the state.

The PM was addressing a gathering of party supporters at the BJP headquarters here to mark the victory of BJP-JDU in the Bihar elections. He described women as “silent voters”, who backed NDA in Bihar and said all efforts would be made to protect their rights. He also took potshots at dynastic politics and said parties practising it “are present from Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.

“Bihar is special for me. The secret behind this vote is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas,” Modi said, adding that the work done by the government there paid dividends.

The PM congratulated BJP chief JP Nadda for the win and the senior leaders gave him a standing ovation. “This is a victory of truth, of trust, the youth, mothers-daughters, the poor, the farmers… This is a victory of the glory of Bihar and immense possibilities there,” Modi said.