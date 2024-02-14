‘Parliamentary polls’: BJP holds media management meet

SRINAGAR: A meeting of BJP’s Media Cell Kashmir was held today at the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency office, J-53 Jawahar. The meeting, presided over by BJP Media Incharge for Kashmir, Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah, was attended by the Media management teams of Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency. Attendees included Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Media Incharge Zaman Noor, Co-Incharge Amir Habib, Baramulla, Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Committee, and District and Co-District Media Incharges, among others who attended the meeting were Dawood Beigh, Sheikh Mohmmad Iqbal, Showkat Shah, Mubarak Ahmad, Sajad Ahmad Ganie, Musasir Ahmad Teli, Feroz Bashir, Aamir Ashraf, Jhon Mohmmad Shah, Aadil Gulzar, Liyaqat Bashir and others.

The agenda of the meeting was to review the arrangement of the Media management team ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections. During the two-hour-long meeting, detailed discussions were held to streamline local outreach initiatives, track opposition claims, and enhance BJP’s messaging in regional print, television, and online media platforms in the run-up to the polls.

Shah listened to the grievances and challenges faced by local media teams and communication volunteer groups, directing teams to ramp up efforts for the wider dissemination of BJP’s development work among the Kashmiri people.

Describing media outreach as pivotal to the party’s electoral success in the valley, Shah emphasized that workers must focus on promoting BJP’s work by highlighting the Modi government’s unprecedented track record of strengthening Jammu and Kashmir.