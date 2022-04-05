Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has set a new target of operating 120 daily flights at the Srinagar Airport.

The airport has also created night parking facilities for aircraft. On Monday, the airport set a new record by operating 98 flights.

“Air traffic is increasing with each passing day and highest ever flights from Srinagar operated yesterday. By this weekend, we are targeting a take-off and landing number of 120 which will be a new record. From April 15, the night parking facility for aircraft will also be available at the Srinagar airport which means that the air traffic will continue to grow,” secretary Industries and Civil Aviation J&K Ranjan Prakash Thakur told The Kashmir Monitor.

As many as 13895 passengers had arrived or departed from the Srinagar Airport yesterday.

Our traffic on 4 Apr 2022

Arrivals : 7,970 passengers on 49 flights

Departures : 5,925 passengers on 49 flights

Total : 13,895 on 98 flights

“Our traffic on 4 Apr 2022. Arrivals : 7,970 passengers on 49 flights. Departures: 5,925 passengers on 49 flights. Total: 13,895 on 98 flights (sic),” Srinagar Airport tweeted.

Secretary Industries and Civil Aviation further said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was personally monitoring the tourist footfalls in the union territory.

The Kashmir valley is presently witnessing a booming tourism season and around 1.8 lakh tourists visited the Valley in March alone last month. This is the largest number of tourists to have visited Kashmir in the last 10 years and officials are witnessing a further increase in the footfalls in the coming months.