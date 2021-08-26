‘Paradise calling’: From August, fly directly from Srinagar to Hyderabad

Srinagar: Tourism players have a reason to rejoice as Indigo has started a direct flight from Srinagar to Hyderabad.

Indigo will operate a direct flight to Srinagar from Hyderabad International Airport four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“Paradise on Earth is calling you. Answer the call and take your travel diary to new heights on one of the direct flights from Hyderabad to Srinagar. #FlyHYD #HYDAirport #HYDnSeek #HYDToSrinagar @tourism_jk @MoCA_GoI @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia @TelanganaCMO @ACIAPAC @HiHyderabad,” Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad tweeted.

Data suggests that the daily passenger volume flowing through the Hyderabad International Airport has almost tripled in the past two months.

The airport has had traffic of more than 6.8 lakh domestic passengers, and more than 50,000 international travellers during July.

Officials said a huge number of the passengers from Hyderabad are travelling to Srinagar on daily basis. They said the number of passengers to Srinagar has increased since the COVID numbers dropped.

Data reveals on an average daily more than 8,000 passengers were travelling to and fro Srinagar airport on 70 flights including 35 arrival and 35 departure flights. Currently, direct flights operating on 13 routes from Srinagar airport.

Tourism players have welcomed direct flights from Hyderabad to Srinagar. Tour operations said they are receiving a good number of tourists from Hyderabad.

“It has been a long pending demand of tourism players of having direct flights to Srinagar from Hyderabad. It is certainly a good development for the tourism sector. We host a large number of tourists from Telangana,” said President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo.

Earlier in March, budget carrier GoAir became the first airline in India to operate night flights from Srinagar to New Delhi.