Enter 2022 and Covid-19 shows no signs of relenting. The stubborn virus and its myriad variants continue to haunt us day in and day out.

Amid this Covid chaos which has become a part of our lives now, there are some constants. One such constant is our go-to remedy for every small to a big symptom of the virus—Panun dawa phoul aka Dolo 650.

Reportedly, the Covid medical kit, which should be present in all homes, include Dolo 650 along with Azithromycin 500 mg, Montek LC, Vitamin C, and Zincovit tablets.

Dolo-650 Tablet manufactured by Micro Labs Ltd. is the most widely used over-the-counter (OTC) medication. It is used for the treatment of fever.

As the demand for Dolo increased, netizens started the meme fest and called the most prescribed medicine as ‘new favorite snack.’ Well, the memes are just as powerful as the medicine itself.

From exaggerating the properties of the medicine to using famous movie dialogues to imagining the sheer delight of the Dolo 650 manufacturers, the social media users went on a laughing spree.

“5 problems 1 solution Problems: Headache, Body ache, Toothache, Fever, Cold … Dolo 650 Zindabad #dolo650,” wrote Saniya Mir.

Another Twitter user, Wasim12 ridiculed the everlasting companionship of the medicine with Covid-19.

“Ye dosti hum nahi todengey. Panun Dolo 650 te Covid #dolo650.”

Similarly, a Twitter user used a classic dialogue from Munna Bhai MBBS movie on Dolo 650 trend.

“When I prescribed Dolo 650 to my mother. She was like: Munna, tu doctor hai na? #dolo650,” he wrote.

Likewise, a Facebook user took on Dolo Supremacy with a funny post.

He wrote, “Dolo 650 manufacturers after seeing a rise in Covid cases– Mujhe jaldi hi bohat saare paise milne wale hain.”