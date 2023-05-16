Srinagar, May 16: Equipped with latest features like panic button and location system, 100 electric buses will ply soon on the roads as part of the ‘Srinagar Smart City’ project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The target of procuring 100 buses under the Srinagar Smart city project will be met very soon. In Srinagar district, we are moving towards a robust and dependable public transport system as there was no reliable transport system here in the past,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

While regular mini-buses buses will also ply on ‘hungry’ routes apart from electric buses, he said the focus of the government will be to ensure that ‘clean technology’ vehicles ply in Srinagar district.

“We have surveyed many hungry routes that are about 12 to13 where we will ply mini buses. The trial run has already started. Our focus will be on clean technology vehicles,” the DC Srinagar said.

Notably, 100 electric buses are being procured under the Smart City project where passengers can also get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said the buses will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Apart from reducing pollution levels, the electric buses are also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security related features, as was given out on this occasion,” the official said.

Under this project, Tata Motors and Chalo Mobility will work in collaboration with each other for the functioning of electric buses in coordination with Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority was held under the Chairmanship of the DC here on Monday to discuss the matters related to public transport.

“A detailed discussion took place on finalisation of different agenda points including to give approval for Contract Carriage Fresh Permits, consideration of applications for fresh LA for regular Stage Carriage Vehicles, permission for 14 identified Routes for Operation of Mini-Buses in Srinagar City and Letter of Authority for purchase of Stage carriage minibuses and three wheeler autos, etc. The measures with regard to identification of blackspots and action plans to address the same also came under discussion during the meeting,” said an official statement.