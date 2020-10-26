Panchayat Account Assistant exams: Aspirants from far-flung areas likely to miss out as JKSSB refuses to rationalize centers

Srinagar, Oct 26: Scores of the candidates in far-flung areas are likely to miss exams for Panchayat Account Assistant as the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has failed to rationalize the centers in the valley.

JKSSB is conducting the exam on November 10. Students have been advised to reach their examination centers at 10:30 am.

Firdous Ahmad, a post-graduate candidate, said his examination center was almost 90 kilometers away from his home “It will be very difficult for me to reach the examination center on time”, he said.

Students said transport facilities are not easily available due to the pandemic. “It seems JKSSB is deliberately creating problems for the aspirants. First, they suddenly announced the exam dates, and then our exam centers were kept too far,” said Mubashir Ahmad.

Hilal Ahmad from Kupwara said that his examination center is at Srinagar and in the current situation it’s difficult for him to travel a long distance. “ I request service selection board to change centers of the aspirants living in far-flung areas,” he said.

Khalid Jahangir, secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, however, refused to comment. “No Comments,” he said when asked about the problems faced by students.