Pampore gunfight: Militant killed, operation on

Pulwama: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and the security forces in Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday

An official said that a militant has been killed in exchange of fire so far while as operation is on.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area

Meanwhile as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Awantipora Police district—(KNO)