Pampore encounter: Two civilians injured, one critical, operation on

Pampore: Two civilians were injured after militants fired upon forces in Lalpora area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday after which an encounter broke out in the area, officials said.

An official said that during the cordon and search operation in Lalpora, Pampore, militants fired upon forces resulting in injuries to two persons.

He said that both of them were shifted to SDH Pampore, where condition of one said to be critical while as other one has received bullet injury in his leg and his is stable.

The official identified the injured as Abid Nabi and Kifayat Ahmad, both residents of Pampore, adding that during the search operation, contact with militants has been established and operation is going on.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore, Gulzar Ahmad said that two persons—one with head injury and another with thigh injury were received at SDH Pampore and both were referred to Srinagar. “Abid Nabi with critical head injury is undergoing treatment at SMHS Srinagar while Kifayat Ahmad is undergoing treatment at Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar,” a health official said. Kashmir zone police on its official twitter handle said:

“During CASO at #Lalpora #Pampore, #Militants fired indiscriminately in which two unknown persons got injured. Search in the area is going on.” The police also tweeted that, “During search operation at Lalpora #Pampore, hiding militants have been tracked down by joint security forces. Encounter is going on.”

Operation was launched in the area by a joint team of forces that include the army’s 50 RR, police and CRPF, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. Meanwhile, a police officer said that firing is going on at the encounter site intermittently. Lights have been installed and cordon layers have been tightened to ensure militants don’t flee.”—(KNO)