Pampore encounter: One more militant killed, toll 2

Pulwama: One more militant has been killed during an encounter between government forces and militants in Meej Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, thus taking the toll of slain militants to two.

A senior police officer said that two militants have been killed while the other has surrendered before the forces during the gunfight.

He said that one militant was killed on Friday morning while the other was killed in afternoon. He said one among the hiding militants surrendered before the forces.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

As cordon was being laid, the militants fired indiscriminately resulting in injuries to two civillians, official said, adding that Abid Nabi one among the injured civilians succumbed at SMHS Srinagar while as condition of Kifayat Ahmad is stable at Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar.

Meanwhile, internet services remain snapped in Awantipora police district as a precautionary measure—(KNO)