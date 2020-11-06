Pampore encounter: Civilian who was critically injured succumbs at SMHS

Pampore: A civilian who was injured during initial stage of the operation at Meej Pampore on Thursday evening has succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

An official said that he was shifted to SDH with critical head injury , from where he was referred to SMHS Srinagar where he was kept on ventilator.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhry said that the civilian succumbed today morning at around 6:30 am

Slain has been identified as Abid Nabi from Pampore while as Kifayat Ahmad who is undergoing treatment at Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar is stable.

Police said that civilian were injured when cordon was being laid and militants fired indiscriminately.

Pertinently, one militant has been killed so far while as operation is on in the area—(KNO)