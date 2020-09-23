Pakistan army shells three sectors along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in three sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said

“At about 0900 hours on Wednesday, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Kerni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

The Pakistan army has violated ceasefire 37 times this month.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured last week in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation in Keri sector of Rajouri.