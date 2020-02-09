Connect with us

Latest News

Pak targets forward areas along LoC in Poonch for second day

Press Trust of India

Published

🕒 2 hours ago  

on

IST

The Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir”s Poonch district for the second day on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

No casualty was reported in the Pakistani firing, he said.

The latest ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation took place in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

 

The firing and intense shelling with mortars from across the border in the two sectors started at around 12.50 pm and was going on when last reports were received.

On Saturday, an Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured in heavy firing and shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district. 

Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat, 36, belonged to Rajasthan”s Jaipur district. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat.

The Army on Sunday paid rich tributes with full military honours to Naik Shekhawat.

Senior officers paid last respects to the slain soldiers at a wreath-laying ceremony organised at the Air force Station in Jammu, officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi and General Officer Commanding of elite White Knight Corps Lt Gen Harsha Gupta also saluted the soldier and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. 

Related Topics:
Press Trust of India

PTI ! We bring the World to you...

Advertisement
Loading...
Comments

Latest News

Latest News2 hours ago

Pak targets forward areas along LoC in Poonch for second day

The Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir”s Poonch district...

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Enter your email address to subscribe to this The Kashmir Monitor and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 1,022,918 other subscribers

Archives

February 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829  
Advertisement
Hi! 👋 We use cookies🍪 on this website to help operate our site and for analytics and advertising purposes. For more on how we use cookies and your cookie choices, go here! By continuing to use our services, you are giving us your consent to use cookies.
     