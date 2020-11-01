Over 6000 dental surgeons jobless; govt says no posts vacant

Srinagar: More than 6000 dental surgeons have been left in the lurch as Jammu and Kashmir government has not created or advertised any post for the last 12 years.

Sources told The Kashmir Monitor that the last advertisement by the government for the post of dental surgeons was issued 12 years back. At that time 320 dental surgeon posts were advertised by the government.

Since then, not a single post has been created in Jammu and Kashmir. There are more than 6000 unemployed dental surgeons in Jammu and Kashmir.

President of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr. Suhail Naik told The Kashmir Monitor that Jammu and Kashmir lack basic dental care facilities and consequently, people are suffering a lot.

“A large number of doctors are forced to leave the UT for greener pastures. It is very unfortunate that the government has not created new posts for dental surgeons for almost two decades, but has installed dental chairs and associated equipment across the UT without the backing of trained manpower”, he said.

Dr. Naik said Doctors Association Kashmir has always demanded the creation of new dental surgeon posts so that people could get required services at their doorstep

Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Dental Surgeon Association told The Kashmir Monitor that the government has not recruited even a single dental surgeon since 2008.

“Every year more than 350 dental surgeons are passing out. More than 500 dental surgeons have crossed the age bar. They have not faced JKPSC even once. The proposal for creating dental surgeon posts is pending in the health department since 2018. We request Lieutenant Governor to kindly frame a proper policy for dental surgeons like Himachal Pradesh and other states”, he said.

Financial Commissioner to government, Health Department, Atal Dulloo told The Kashmir Monitor that no post of the dental surgeon is vacant. “Hardly five to or six vacant posts might be vacant. Proposal for creating new dental surgeon posts is pending with the Finance Department,” he said.