Baramulla: Police rescued nearly 250 tourists after Gulmarg Gondola malfunctioned at Phase II Affarwat.

The incident occurred during their return journey to the Gondola base.

The tourists embarked on a Gondola ride to Gondola Phase II Affarwat, Gulmarg. Unfortunately, they encountered difficulties as the cable car malfunctioned.

Acting swiftly, the police rescue teams of PS Gulmarg, under the leadership of SHO PS Gulmarg, Inspector Irshad Ahmad, collaborated with the staff of Gondola Car Corporation to initiate rescue operations.

Throughout an arduous overnight effort, the dedicated teams worked relentlessly to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded tourists.

With their expertise and determination, they successfully brought back all 250 individuals to the Gulmarg base, ensuring their well-being and security.



Overwhelmed with gratitude, the rescued tourists expressed their heartfelt appreciation towards the Baramulla Police for their prompt and timely assistance.