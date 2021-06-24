(Opinion) `Picture abhi baaki hai’: J&K film policy aims to bring back ‘Kashmir ki Kali’ days

Jammu and Kashmir’s government’s recent announcement to unveil a film policy has brought cheers to the local stakeholders. Once a second home to Bollywood, the government in the past had taken several measures to revive Hindi film industry’s Kashmir connection. Even as Bollywood has of late started making a gradual comeback to the Valley, South Indian film producers too have shown keen interest to shoot in Kashmir. On top of that, numerous music videos and ad films too were shot in Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has already asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir film policy will be ‘among the best’ in the country and all the stakeholders would be taken on board while finalizing it. In this regard, the local stakeholders have already held meetings with the concerned authorities and presented their suggestions. During the meeting, Valley-based line producers said they were facing problems ranging from getting permissions to procuring equipment from outside the union territory. Welcoming the decision to have a new film policy that would benefit both film-makers from outside as well as the locals associated with the film productions, they said they were facing difficulties in getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and that there should be a single-window clearance system. For example, one production team gets permission from the Tourism Department easily to shoot at the tourist spots. However, if they want to shoot at a spot like Pari Mahal, it comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Then, they have to take permission again from the ASI. Similarly, they have to get permission from the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) in case they want to shoot at the ski resort. Therefore, they underscored the need for having a single-window clearance system as a lot of time gets wasted in getting permissions from different offices. Then, there are other issues of getting heavy cameras and vanity vans, and getting them here poses a big risk due to security and other concerns. Also, local line producers do not have qualified persons here in Kashmir who are trained to operate big cranes and other sophisticated equipment.

Though the stakeholders had been assured that all their concerns will be addressed, the new film policy is not merely confined to easing the process of shootings in Kashmir. The policy will also endeavor to involve the local population in the productions with an aim to generate employment and give a platform to the artists and other performers. In this regard, the experienced local talent of J&K has already been called in to register themselves online by July 10, 2021. While inviting the local talent, the government said the upcoming film policy is set to benefit a wide variety of artists including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers and others. “With the framing of J&K Film Policy, it has become more convenient than ever for the region’s talent to work in the film industry. The policy envisages, not only the promotion of the unseen scenic beauty of J&K but also for providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level. The policy aims to open new avenues of employment for the youth since every film production is the meeting place for creative artists in the field of dance, film fashion, acting, choreography, and advertisement,” a government communiqué had recently said ahead of the unveiling of the film policy. Earlier, there were proposals for the setting up of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council and according to of industry status to the film sector of the union territory. At the same time, there were proposals that the government of Jammu and Kashmir will promote and facilitate the creation of infrastructure both in the private and joint venture mode required for making films. It will be interesting to note whether or not the upcoming film policy incorporates the above proposals besides exploring avenues of setting up a film city, studios, and labs. Also, ideas like according to industry sector the film industry will make no sense in the absence of cinema halls and multiplexes. Cinemas, by and large, remained shut after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir. Reviving the old halls or setting up new ones or multiplexes is going to pose a huge challenge to the government and private business houses. And in case big Bollywood banners make a comeback to Kashmir, providing adequate security to the crews will also become imperative. During the pre-militancy era, film stars would be seen roaming around freely in the streets and tourist spots of the Valley but now the ground situation is entirely different.

In the present scenario, proposals like the setting up of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council or film city can wait for the moment. The stakeholders would first and foremost be hoping for the setting up of single window clearance for shootings and the facilitation of transport and operation of heavy and sophisticated equipment. The promotional campaigns also need to look beyond Bollywood as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi film industries too have started shootings in Kashmir. They are finding shootings in Kashmir easier than going to Europe that has similar locations. And in the times of Covid when European countries are still not unlocking, Kashmir can come up as a preferred location for the film shooting crews.