Only one-way traffic to continue on highway

SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

One-way traffic has proven to be a success and for the past more than a week, traffic is plying normally on the highway, which otherwise was witnessing heavy traffic jam for hours.

On Friday, traffic will ply from Jammu to Srinagar and no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, a traffic police official said this morning.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move in the morning while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed in the afternoon. “Only one-way traffic will continue on the highway till further orders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, remained closed for the past over two months. There is more than 6 feet to 12 feet of snow on the highway, including at Zojila pass, which has frozen due to below freezing temperature.

Similarly, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch and Anantnag-Kishtwar road remained closed due to accumulation of snow for the past two months. “These roads are likely to reopen in March-April,” officials said.